USWNT star Sophia Smith makes NWSL history with incredible hat-trick as Portland Thorns forward heads into her first ever women's World Cup in form of her life

Sophia Smith will head to the World Cup with the United States women's national team in sensational form after making history for Portland Thorns.

Scored hat-trick v Washington Spirit

Smith in USWNT squad for World Cup

Youngest player to 30 goals

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old became the youngest player in National Women's Soccer League history to score 30 goals after netting a hat-trick in her side's 4-2 win over title rivals Washington. Smith is also only the third player to score two hat-tricks in a single season, after Sam Kerr and Kristen Hamilton.

WHAT THEY SAID: In what is likely to be her final game for her club before the women's World Cup, Smith said: "Oh my gosh, thank you guys for supporting us and I ask that you continue to show up for this team. We will need all your support. I have full trust in this group to continue taking care of business so that when I come back [from the World Cup] we're still top of the table. I love you guys, thanks for coming out tonight."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Smith has been included in the USWNT squad as they attempt to become the first team to win three successive World Cups in Australia and New Zealand. She has earned 29 caps for her country thus far, scoring 12 goals.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT play Wales in a warm-up friendly before taking on Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal in their World Cup group.