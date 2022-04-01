USMNT's route to the World Cup final: How the Stars and Stripes can go all the way in Qatar 2022

Having missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the United States national team will be determined to make their presence felt at Qatar 2022.

In the modern era, the USMNT's best World Cup performance came 20 years ago in reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament co-hosted by Japan and South Korea.

What will the USMNT need to do to become world champions for the first time? GOAL takes a look at the USMNT's potential routes to the final, which takes place in Qatar on December 18.

Group Stage

Opponent Date Venue Wales/Scotland/Ukraine November 21 England November 25 Iran 29

Last 16

If the USMNT finish as winners in Group B, then they will face the runners-up from Group A, which contains Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands.

If the USMNT finish as runners-up in Group B, then they will meet the winners of Group A.

Quarter-final

If Gregg Berhalter's team win the second-round clash, they will face either the winner of Group D, which will be France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark or Tunisia, or the runner up of Group C, which will be Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Poland.

Semi-final

If they make it to the semi-finals, they will take on a team from Group E, F, G or H - Spain, Costa Rica/New Zeland, German, Japan, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia, Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay or South Korea.

Final

At this point, a journey to the final could see them paired with any other team in the competition.

