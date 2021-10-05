USMNT World Cup 2022 qualifying: Group, fixtures, results & everything you need to know

The U.S. Men's National Team have begun their process of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and after their failure to qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia, they know that they've got a massive task to undertake.

This qualification process is shaping up to be a road to redemption for Gregg Berhalter's squad, and their appearance in the 2022 tournament is a must.

Here, Goal has everything you need to know about the USMNT's World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign, including group standings, fixtures, results and more.

USMNT World Cup 2022 qualifying

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Mexico 3 2 1 0 +2 7 2 Canada 3 1 2 0 +3 5 3 USMNT 3 1 2 0 +3 5 4 Panama 3 1 2 0 +3 5 5 Costa Rica 3 0 2 1 -1 2 6 Honduras 3 0 2 1 -3 2 7 El Salvador 3 0 2 1 -3 2 8 Jamaica 3 0 1 2 -4 1

The USMNT will play their qualification games through the Octagonal system, which consists of eight Concacaf teams ranked from one to five based on their FIFA rankings as of July 2020, plus the three winners of the second round qualifying stage.

The teams play against each other in a home-and-away round-robin format, with each side playing 14 matches. The top three teams in the table will qualify for the 2022 World Cup, while the team that finishes fourth will progress to the inter-confederation play-off fixture.

USMNT World Cup 2022 qualifying fixtures & results

The USMNT's road to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup is now underway, with two draws and a win three games in. They began their campaign with a 0-0 draw to El Salvador, followed by another draw to Canada and a resounding 4-1 victory over Honduras.

They will play three qualifying matches in October: they face off against Jamaica on October 7, Panama on October 10 and Costa Rica on October 13.

Star Christian Pulisic has been sidelined from match action ever since picking up an ankle injury during the 4-1 injury against Honduras.

The side will play an additional two games in November, against rivals Mexico on November 12 and against Jamaica again on November 16.

You can see all of the USMNT's World Cup qualifying matches below.

Date Match Kick-off (ET) TV channel Sept 2 El Salvador 0-0 USMNT 10pm Paramount+ Sept 5 USMNT 1-1 Canada 8pm Fox Sports 1 USA Sept 8 Honduras 1-4 USMNT 10:30pm Paramount+ Oct 7 USMNT vs Jamaica 7:30pm ESPN2, ESPN+ Oct 10 Panama vs USMNT 6pm UNIVERSO Oct 13 USMNT vs Costa Rica 7pm ESPN2 Nov 12 USMNT vs Mexico 9:10pm TBC Nov 16 Jamaica vs USMNT 7:30pm Paramount+ Jan 27 USMNT vs El Salvador TBC TBC Jan 30 Canada vs USMNT TBC TBC Feb 2 USMNT vs Honduras TBC TBC Mar 24 Mexico vs USMNT TBC TBC Mar 27 USMNT vs Panama TBC TBC Mar 30 Costa Rica vs USMNT TBC TBC

How can I watch the USMNT's World Cup 2022 qualifying on TV and streaming?

NBC’s Telemundo Deportes, Universo, CBS, FoxSports.com and FS1 have the rights to broadcast and stream USMNT games in the United States (U.S.).

When does World Cup 2022 take place?

The 2022 World Cup will be held during the winter in Qatar, the first time that the competition will not be held during the summer months.

The 2022 edition will be held from November 21, 2022 until December 18, 2022.

The decision to hold the next World Cup during November and December instead of June and July, as is tradition, is due to the extremely hot summer temperatures in host nation Qatar.

It will mark the first time that the World Cup is held in the Middle East.

