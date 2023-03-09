USMNT star Matt Turner gets a chance to prove himself in Arsenal's Europa League match against Sporting CP

U.S. men's national team star Matt Turner has been handed the start in goal for Arsenal's Europa League round of 16 first leg against Sporting CP.

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner was named to a heavily-rotated starting XI by Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta, with the club keeping one eye on their Premier League title race. The match is Turner's first appearance since January 27 and only his third since the USMNT was knocked out of the World Cup by the Netherlands on December 3.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner has been Arsenal's go-to goalkeeper in the Europa League, having made four appearances in the competition so far this season. In total, Turner has featured in six matches for Arsenal prior to Thursday's match. The return to the field will be good news for Turner and the USMNT, which could count on the goalkeeper to start later this month for Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners remain atop the Premier League following this past weekend's thrilling win over Bournemouth, with the club maintaining a five-point lead over Manchester City. Up next is a clash with Fulham and its two American stars, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson.