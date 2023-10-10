'Craziest game I've been a part of' - USMNT star Yunus Musah reacts to Milan's 1-0 victory over Genoa that saw striker Olivier Giroud play in net

U.S. men's national team star Yunus Musah has reacted to Milan's 'crazy' victory at the weekend.

Musah reacts to Giroud in net

"Amazing moment" to be a part of

Three-straight starts at Milan

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old midfielder spoke on the 'amazing' game he had for the Rossoneri at the weekend, which saw compatriot Christian Pulisic find a late winner on the brink of stoppage time. However, that was only the beginning of the chaos, as Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off and striker Olivier Giroud had to go in net to end the match as his team had used all their subs. Genoa 'keeper Josep Martinez was also sent off before the full-time whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The game on Saturday was definitely the craziest game I've been a part of," Musah said. "I've never experienced anything like that and to come away with a win was amazing. When we got the red card and Giroud had to go in goal and they had the free kick so close to the box, I was part of the wall. I was just hoping, because, after all of that hard work, coming away with a draw would have been like losing. Winning with Oli (Giroud) in goal, making some saves and being a great keeper, it made things even better! After the game, we were all just so happy to be playing football. You get some good moments like these and it was amazing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah has adapted to his role at Milan well after finding himself on the subs' bench initially. Boss Stefano Pioli has started him in three-straight matches now, including an all-important Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund last week. Since his mid-summer move from La Liga side Valencia, he's grown into the player so many U.S. soccer fans hoped they would see.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH? The youngster and the USMNT are set to play friendlies against both Ghana and Germany over the next week, with the pair of international friendlies providing their first real test since the Nations League in early June.