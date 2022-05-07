USMNT star Robinson carted off with apparent leg injury

U.S. men's national team star Miles Robinson had to be carted off with an apparent leg injury during Atlanta United's match gainst the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Robinson is a favorite to start for the U.S. in Qatar later this year, so a long-term injury could prove catastrophic to his World Cup hopes.

The central defender proved vital during the USMNT's World Cup qualifying campaign, partnering Walker Zimmerman to lead the U.S. back to the World Cup after an eight-year absence.

Atlanta United captain Miles Robinson exits the game on a stretcher due to injury. pic.twitter.com/7pUdEwPghp — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) May 7, 2022

If Robinson did indeed pick up a long-term injury, it could prove to be a major issue for Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT.

Robinson has emerged as a go-to starter since shining at the Gold Cup last summer, having earned 19 of his 21 caps over the last year-and-a-half.

The U.S. has other young centerbacks in Chris Richards, Mark McKenzie and James Sands that could potentially step into a bigger role, while John Brooks and Cameron Carter-Vickers could return to the picture during summer friendlies.

