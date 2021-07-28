USMNT selects Cincinnati to host Mexico World Cup qualifier

It will be the first major international match held at the newly-opened TQL Stadium

The U.S. men's national team has chosen Cincinnati to host its CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against rival Mexico on Nov. 12.

TQL Stadium, where the match will be played, just opened in May and will be the first venue outside of Columbus, Ohio, to welcome El Tri in a qualifier since 1997.

The neighboring nations have been busy dueling, with the USMNT triumphing in the Nations League final in June and a Gold Cup final clash possible for this Sunday if the USMNT defeats Qatar and Mexico overcomes Canada in the semi-finals.

Article continues below

What has been said?

“When you talk about great rivalries in our sport, USA-Mexico is one of the best,” said USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter. “We are fortunate to have so many great venue options in this country, and for this match Cincinnati ticks all the boxes.”

“This is a special game that requires a special atmosphere, and we know it’s one that Cincinnati will provide.”

A new chapter of the #USAvMEX rivalry will be written in Cincinnati. 🇺🇸🇲🇽



More information on USA-Mexico, presented by @Allstate, on Nov. 12 ≫ https://t.co/hB5xJOxBx6 pic.twitter.com/rDvrEr4DFd — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 28, 2021

What does TQL Stadium look like?

Which other World Cup qualifiers have been announced for the USMNT

It has also been announced that the USMNT will face Canada on Sept. 5, Jamaica on Oct. 7 and Costa Rica on Oct. 13.

Further reading