USMNT star Ricardo Pepi closing in on PSV transfer with ‘price set’ for another move to the Eredivisie

United States international striker Ricardo Pepi appears set to remain in the Netherlands, with PSV reportedly closing in on a summer transfer.

Striker moved to Europe in January 2022

Thrived on loan at Groningen

Set to secure another Eredivisie switch

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 20-year-old frontman spent much of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Groningen from Augsburg. He suffered relegation out of the Eredivisie in a testing season, but did hit 12 goals through 28 starts in the Dutch top-flight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepi has done enough to convince PSV that he is worth taking a punt on, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that a “price has been set” in transfer talks. Further discussions will now be held as the Eredivisie runners-up close in on a top target.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pepi will be severing ties with German outfit Augsburg having failed to register a Bundesliga goal for them on the back of a record-breaking $20 million (£16m) move in January 2022, which saw him become the most expensive home-grown star to leave MLS.

WHAT NEXT? Pepi’s struggles in Germany cost him a place in the USMNT squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But his form for Groningen has earned him an international recall and he could figure prominently in bids for CONCACAF National League and Gold Cup glory this summer.