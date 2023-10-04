'He's f*cking weird' - USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner explains why 'eccentric' former Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale is his 'opposite'

USMNT star Matt Turner explained why he thinks former Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale is 'weird' and his exact opposite.

Turner called Ramsdale 'weird'

Ramsdale's 'flair' sets him apart

Turner joined Forest from Arsenal this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? USMNT and former Arsenal star Turner named American goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth and current Arsenal custodian Ramsdale as the 'weirdest' goalkeepers he has come across in his career thus far.

Turner explained that the 'flair' in Ramsdale's game is what makes him a little crazy and different from himself but he also expressed his love for his former team-mate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to CBS Sports, the goalkeeper said, "The weirdest either Bobby Shuttleworth, he was the first goalie I ever saw, and I was like oh my god that guy's crazy - or Aaron Ramsdale. He's also bananas that guy. Yeah, he's f*cking weird but I love him."

Pressed further on Ramsdale's "crazy" personality, Turner added: "He's just eccentric, got little bits of flair in his game, he's very opposite from me in that sense, on the field and off the field."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner shared the dressing room at Arsenal with Ramsdale during the 2022/23 season before leaving the club after just one season to join Nottingham Forest. He also played alongside Shuttleworth for a year at New England Revolution.

WHAT NEXT? The 29-year-old will be next seen in action on Saturday when Forest take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League.