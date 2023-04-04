USMNT's Folarin Balogun discussions 'went really, really well' ahead of international decision, reveals interim coach Anthony Hudson

U.S. men's national team interim boss Anthony Hudson has offered a positive update on the status of Folarin Balogun.

Striker recently spoke with USMNT boss

Choosing international allegiance

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun visited Orlando during the international break after pulling out of the England Under-21 team due to injury. While in Florida, he was able to meet with the USMNT as he mulls over a decision to represent England, the U.S. or Nigeria at international level.

Hudson says no official decision has been made by Balogun, but that he has communicated with the star striker since he left Orlando. It has been reported that Balogun will likely choose the USMNT.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We had some very good conversations with Flo and his agent, just sharing what we do, talking to him about where we see him in our team, allowing him just to get a feel for the country, the team, the guys," Hudson told reporters on Tuesday. "The conversations went really, really well, and then, since he and his agent went back to Europe, there have just been a couple of text messages and now it's down to him to make a decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The recruitment of Balogun remains a major talking point for the USMNT, which could very much have its striker of the future should the Reims star commit. Balogun has scored 17 goals in Ligue 1 this season, putting the 21-year-old striker right near the top of the goalscoring charts in the French division.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN AND THE USMNT? After assisting a goal in Reims' 3-0 win over Nantes this past weekend, Balogun will next be in action on Sunday, when Reims host Brest. The USMNT, meanwhile, is prepping for a friendly against Mexico later this month, although that squad will be comprised almost entirely of MLS players.