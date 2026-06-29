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USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
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Rob Norcup

USA's route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 32 match, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

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Where will the World Cup co-hosts be playing and who might they face if they go all the way to the Final

The Big Apple was buzzing after the NY Knicks’ stellar NBA Finals success and 'The City That Never Sleeps' will be partying all night, along with the rest of the nation, if USA lift the FIFA World Cup trophy aloft at nearby Metlife Stadium on July 19.

While supporters know it’s a marathon and not a sprint to World Cup glory, USMNT fanatics have been thrilled at the start their soccer stars have made to the tournament. They blasted out of the blocks in their opener, slotting four past Paraguay and followed that up with a 2-0 victory over Australia to clinch top spot in Group D.

Next up for USA it’s Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara this Wednesday (July 1).

Let GOAL show you all the possible routes and opponents that await Mauricio Pochettino’s posse between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, and how you can book tickets to see them in action on their quest for global glory.

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USA World Cup 2026 results and upcoming fixtures

Date

Fixture (local KO time)

Venue

Final Score / Tickets

Friday, June 12

USA vs Paraguay (6pm PT)

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

USA won 4-1

Friday, June 19

USA vs Australia (12pm PT)

Lumen Field, Seattle

USA won 2-0

Thursday, June 25

USA vs Turkey (7pm PT)

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Turkey won 3-2

Wednesday, July 1

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (5pm PT)

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

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USA's path to the World Cup 2026 Final

As USA finished top of Group D, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.

If USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, then they will face either Belgium or Senegal in Seattle during the Round of 16. If Pochettino’s men do line up against Belgium, they'll be keen to avenge the 5-2 loss they suffered at the hands of The Red Devils in Atlanta back in March.

Following that it could be Spain/Portugal in the quarter-finals, France/Germany in the semi-finals and Brazil/Argentina/England in the Final.

Date (local KO time)

Round

Venue

Possible Fixture

Tickets

July 1 (5pm PT)

Round of 32

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tickets

July 6 (5pm PT)

Round of 16

Lumen Field, Seattle

Match 94: vs Belgium or Senegal

Tickets

July 10 (12pm PT)

Quarter-Finals

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Match 98: vs Winner Match 93

Tickets

July 14 (2pm CDT)

Semi-Finals

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Match 101: vs Winner Match 97

Tickets

July 19 (3pm ET)

Final

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Match 104: vs Winner Match 102

Tickets

Group D - Final Standings

Rank

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

Status

1st

USA

3

2

0

1

8

4

+4

6

Qualified

2nd

Australia

3

1

1

1

2

2

0

4

Qualified

3rd

Paraguay

3

1

1

1

2

4

-2

4

Qualified

4th

Turkey

3

1

0

2

3

5

-2

3

Eliminated

How to buy USA World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

USA World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage started from as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 32 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

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Who is in the USA World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing USA at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position

Player

Current Club

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner

New England Revolution


Matt Freese

New York City FC


Chris Brady

Chicago Fire

Defenders

Chris Richards

Crystal Palace


Tim Ream

Charlotte FC


Antonee Robinson

Fulham


Sergiño Dest

PSV Eindhoven


Joe Scally

Borussia Mönchengladbach


Miles Robinson

FC Cincinnati


Mark McKenzie

Toulouse


Auston Trusty

Celtic


Alex Freeman

Villarreal


Max Arfsten

Columbus Crew

Midfielders

Tyler Adams

AFC Bournemouth


Weston McKennie

Juventus


Gio Reyna

Borussia Mönchengladbach


Malik Tillman

Bayer Leverkusen


Cristian Roldan

Seattle Sounders


Sebastian Berhalter

Vancouver Whitecaps

Forwards

Christian Pulisic

AC Milan


Folarin Balogun

Monaco


Timothy Weah

Olympique Marseille


Ricardo Pepi

PSV Eindhoven


Haji Wright

Coventry City


Brenden Aaronson

Leeds United


Alejandro Zendejas

Club América

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Shop: USA FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

The 2026 home kit, officially dubbed the Stripes kit, is a bold and literal interpretation of the American flag. Drawing heavy inspiration from the iconic "Waldo" stripes of 2012 and the kits worn during the 1994 World Cup (the last time the U.S. hosted), the jersey features vibrant red and white wavy stripes across the front and sleeves.

The wavy design is intended to mimic the look of a flag fluttering in the wind. To ground the loud pattern, the kit features a clean navy blue crew-neck collar and matching navy sleeve cuffs. Nike has utilised its new Aero-FIT technology, which focuses on lightweight breathability and moisture-wicking for the summer heat.

Contrasting the bright home look, the away kit - known as the Stars kit - takes a more "stealth" approach. The primary colour is a deep obsidian/carbon black, providing a sleek, lifestyle-oriented aesthetic that works both on and off the field.

The standout feature is a subtle, tonal star pattern integrated directly into the fabric, which becomes more visible under stadium lights. Red detailing appears on the side panels and the back of the neck, while the federation crest is rendered in a metallic silver finish to symbolise the ambition of the host nation.

Shop USA kits at NikeBuy Now
Shop USA kits at FanaticsBuy Now

How to watch USA matches with a VPN

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.

By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now


Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened in October and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.
FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets will also be available from secondary resellers, such as StubHub.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Landon Donovan holds both the record for scoring most goals and making the most appearances for the United States at World Cup tournaments. The former LA Galaxy star, who had loan spells in Europe with Bayern Munich and Everton, played 12 games during the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, scoring 5 times during those three tournaments.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

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