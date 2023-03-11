'Have no doubt about this unity' - PSG boss Christophe Galtier responds to widespread reports of dressing room drama

PSG manager Christophe Galtier emphasized just how unified his side is after the Ligue 1 leaders scraped a 2-1 win over 15th-placed Brest.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kylian Mbappe's late moment of magic was required for PSG to overcome a well-drilled opponent. PSG struggled for long stretches, and although they created more chances than the home side, never quite looked a cohesive unit. Reports of dressing room conflict have emerged in recent weeks, with senior squad members apparently questioning Galtier's decision making.

WHAT THEY SAID: Despite those reports and a generally underwhelming win, Galtier asserted that the team is on the same page.

"Obviously there is this disappointment, but we have to get this championship title. There is unity, have no doubt about this unity. I am a coach who will fight with his team to get this 11th title," he told Canal+ after the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG got the result they needed after crashing out of the Champions League earlier in the week. Still, with Neymar out for the season, injuries all over the pitch and a fan base unhappy over the European failure, it could be an uncomfortable final few months to the campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Parisians are out of both cup and European action and will have to wait eight days for their next fixture - against Rennes next Sunday.