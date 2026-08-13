Unexpected solution to the Álvarez crisis: Atlético Madrid agree to sign "the crazy player"

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of signing the Tottenham star during the ongoing summer transfer window, after the two clubs reached an agreement over the deal.

According to "Marca", Atletico have edged closer to one of their biggest signings of the summer: Argentine defender Cristian Romero of Tottenham.

The club struck an initial agreement with Spurs for the centre-back nicknamed "the Madman", a name earned by a game built on strength and combativeness.

The deal is worth around 40 million euros including add-ons (35 million euros + 5 million euros).

Should talks keep running smoothly, Romero is expected to travel to Madrid today, Thursday, for his medical. Atletico would then have one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Both clubs kept talking after days of negotiations with the player, and last night they reached that initial agreement.

Atletico moved for the Argentine as soon as the exits of Nahuel Molina and Mateo Ruggeri gathered pace. With both full-backs leaving and Almada off to River Plate, sporting director Mateo Alemany set the wheels in motion for a long-awaited target.

Last season, "Cuti" was Atletico's main target to bolster their defence. Tottenham's financial demands forced the Rojiblancos to pull out of the race.

A year on, the player has got his wish. He had always favoured Atletico's offer over those of other major European clubs, and the Argentina international now gets his chance to play under Diego Simeone. He arrives as a quality addition to their backline.

Earlier reports also suggested Romero's arrival could prove an unexpected fix for the Julian Alvarez crisis. Given the close bond between the two players, Atletico will try to use him to persuade his teammate to stay and drop any idea of a move to Barcelona.