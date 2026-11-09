Unexpected destination: Raúl on the verge of a new coaching experience

Beating Cádiz was not enough to dispel the doubts hanging over Julián Calero. Real Oviedo's management are still weighing up whether to sack their head coach after a slide in performances and results, with the name of Raúl González Blanco, the former Real Madrid legend, floated to take charge should they decide on a change in the dugout.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" revealed that faith in Calero has drained away in recent weeks, and that Oviedo's hierarchy are not ruling out a change on the bench. The win over Cádiz in the Spanish Second Division gave the team some breathing space in the table, yet it did little to erase the memory of the results that came before.

That Copa del Rey exit against Numancia, who ply their trade in the Spanish Third Division, piled on the pressure. So did a modest display against Las Palmas. The club's board believe this squad has the quality to deliver far more than it is managing right now.

The clash with Cádiz offered Calero a chance to win back the confidence of officials. He did not take it convincingly enough to end the debate over his future. The possibility of his departure remains alive even after the three points.

Raúl González, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the leading candidates to replace him. The former Real Madrid man is held in special regard by Jesús Martínez, president of the Pachuca Group that owns the club, who admires his personality, footballing experience and deep knowledge of the game.

His ties to Real Oviedo run deeper than administrative interest. Raúl's son plays for the club's Vetusta side, keeping him closely linked to the city and adding another strand to the case for his return to coaching through the first team.