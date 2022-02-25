Ukraine-Russia crisis: Man Utd end sponsorship deal with Aeroflot

Manchester United have ended their deal with club sponsor Aeroflot as a result of the growing crisis in Ukraine.

The club announced on Friday they had withdrawn the airline’s sponsorship rights following the Russian invasion of its neighbouring country.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned the company, which is majority owned by the Russian Federation.

What has been said?

A statement from a Manchester United spokesperson issued on Friday said: "In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

Why have they made that decision?

The club has been under pressure to end their relationship with the Russian-owned airline since the country invaded Ukraine earlier this week.

Russia has begun a large-scale advance on its Eastern European neighbour, with military convoys entering Ukrainian soil from all directions on the orders of president Vladimir Putin.

United made the decision not to fly with the company for their Champions League away trip to Madrid on Tuesday and confirmed early on Friday afternoon that they had terminated their contract.

The airline had been United’s ‘official carrier’ partner since 2013 and they extended the deal in 2017 for a deal believed to be in the region of £40m.

Earlier in the day UEFA confirmed the Champions League final would no longer be held in Russia. The May finale was set to be held in St Petersburg but the decision has been made to change the venue to Stade de France.

