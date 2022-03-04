Ukraine crisis: How to help people affected by Russia invasion

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in recent weeks, millions of people have been put in danger, and require aid and assistance in order to survive.

While people watching the brutal conflict unfold from their homes may feel powerless, there are ways you can help those whose lives have been ripped apart by the tragic events.

Here are some ways in which you can help the people of Ukraine...

Resources for donations

The Ukrainian Red Cross is on the ground across the Eastern European nation, providing a range of humanitarian services from helping refugees flee the nation to training medics. Donate here.

The British Red Cross is raising money to provide food and water for those affected, as well as emergency medical treatments. Donate here.

Doctors Without Borders is assisting those in Ukraine suffering from medical problems, from war wounds to diseases caused by the horrendous conditions. More info here.

CARE is another international aid organisation aiming to provide Ukrainians with services cut off by the fighting, from social services to clean drinking water. Donate here.

UNICEF is a global charity to help children get the nutrition, healthcare and education they need, particularly in times of crisis such as those seen in Ukraine. Donate here. Save the Children does similar incredible work, and you can donate to them here.

UNHCR helps refugees who have been forced to flee their homes because of the invasion, both in Ukraine and in neighbouring states across the EU. Donate here.

Rainbow Railroad is a non-profit organisation that helps LGBTQI+ people escape persecution and violence around the world, including in Ukraine. Donate here.

Fight For Right is a group which helps disabled people in Ukraine escape from the violence they face following the invasion by Russia. Donate here.