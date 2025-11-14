The race to clinch places at next summer’s World Cup party is heating up all over the globe, and the tussle is particularly intense in the Asian qualifying section.

Eight sides from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have already booked their places at the 2026 World Cup Finals and the United Arab Emirates and Iraq still have hopes of becoming the ninth, where the winner of their forthcoming two-legged tie earns a spot in March’s Inter-Confederation play-offs.

The UAE and Iraq have been regular opponents over the years, and the highly anticipated match-up on November 18 will be the 32nd time they’ve met in the last 50 years. With last week's game seeing the two teams draw in a nail-biting 1-1 finish, the final Qualifier of the AFC is likely to be an intense face-off with some most-wanted tickets.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming UAE vs Iraq World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When is the UAE vs Iraq World Cup Qualifier?

Date Match Location Tickets Thursday, November 18, 4pm Iraq vs UAE — World Cup 2026 Qualifier Basra International Stadium, Basrah, Iraq Tickets from AED 1,109

How to buy UAE vs Iraq World Cup Qualifier tickets

Official national football associations are often the first place to check ticket availability for upcoming internationals, in this case the UAE Football Association site. Tickets are expected to be in high demand due to the importance of the match.

World Cup qualifying tickets are also available on the secondary market. Ticombo currently has tickets on sale from AED 1,109.

UAE vs Iraq World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

UAE match tickets typically range from around AED 20 for general admission to over AED 1,000 for premium seating. Prices can vary significantly of course, depending on the opponent and the competition.

On resale sites like Ticombo, fans can secure tickets ranging from AED 1,109

What to know about UAE vs Iraq?

The United Arab Emirates suffered a heart-breaking setback last month when losing to Qatar in Al Rayyan. The loss may have dented their World Cup ambitions, but it hasn’t completely dashed them. With a tough second leg to come in Basra on November 18, ‘Al Abyad’ know they must produce a strong display and gain a positive result on home turf at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. Their confidence will be boosted by recent home performances though as they are unbeaten on UAE soil for over a year, winning four times and drawing twice since losing 1-0 to Iran in September 2024.

If Cosmin Olaroiu, who took over the UAE reins in April this year, can lead his players to World Cup wonderland, it will be the first time the nation has reached the Finals since Italia '90, their sole appearance to date on the world stage. Iraq have a very similar World Cup profile, having only reached the promised land once previously too. Their moment in the soccer spotlight came four years earlier, than the UAE’s, at Mexico '86.