Tunisia vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Tunisia will take on France in their final group stage game of the 2022 World Cup at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday. Didier Deschamps' men have already qualified for the knockout round but their opponents must beat them to stand a chance of reaching the last 16.
France have never lost in four previous meetings with Tunisia. Needless to say that all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe, who has been in fine form. He has scored in each of his last three World Cup games, and could be just the second player to score in four in a row for France, after Just Fontaine.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.
Tunisia vs France: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Tunisia vs France
Date:
November 30, 2022
Kick-off:
10 am ET / 3 pm GMT / 5 pm CAT / 8:30 pm IST
Venue:
Education City Stadium, Qatar
Stream:
How to watch Tunisia vs France on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Universo (Spanish).
BBC One are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Web.
In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.
Region
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
FS1, Universo
UK
BBC One
BBC iPlayer/website
India
Sports18 - 1 SD/HD, MTV HD
JioCinema
Africa
SuperSport
SuperSport
Tunisia squad & team news
Tunisia have a fully fit squad ahead of this fixture. However, manager Jalel Kadri might make a couple of changes to the starting XI that went down against Australia in the previous match.
Right-back Mohamed Drager is likely to be replaced by Wajdi Kechrida or Ferjani Sassi. Meanwhile, forward Wahbi Khazri might also make the cut.
Tunisia possible XI: Dahmen; Bronn, Talbi, Meriah, Kechrida; Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Msakni, Sliti; Khazri
Position
Players
|Goalkeepers
|Said, Dahmen, Mathlouthi, Hassen.
|Defenders
|Ifa, Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri, Bronn, Maaloul, Drager, Kechrida, Abdi.
|Midfielders
|Mejbri, Sassi, Laidouni, Romdhane, Skhiri, Chaalali, Slimane.
|Forwards
|Msakni, Jebali, Khazri, Khenissi, Jaziri, Sliti.
France squad and team news
Back-up goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is a doubt as he is suffering from a back injury. Eduardo Camavinga could be given a start but in an unnatural left-back role in place of Theo Hernandez.
Mbappe does not want to be rested but Olivier Giroud might be relegated to the bench in favour of Marcus Thuram.
France possible XI: Lloris; Pavard, Saliba, Upamecano, Camavinga; Guendouzi, Rabiot; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Areola, Lloris, Mandanda
Defenders
Saliba, Varane, Konate, Disasi, Pavard, Upamecano, T.Hernandez, Kounde.
Midfielders
Camavinga, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Fofana, Tchouameni, Veretout
Forwards
Griezmann, Giroud, Dembele, Mbappe, Coman, Muani, Thuram
