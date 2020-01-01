'All forwards need goals' - Tuchel hopeful Mbappe can go on scoring streak after finally reaching 100 PSG strikes

The French striker was praised by his manager after becoming only the fifth player in the club's history to reach a century

Thomas Tuchel says he is hopeful Kylian Mbappe can go on a scoring streak after finally reaching 100 goals for .

Mbappe had been waiting to seal his place in PSG's hall of fame since netting his 98th and 99th goals for the club during their 3-2 defeat to on November 20.

The World Cup winner drew blanks in wins over and , and also failed to bring up his century during a 2-2 draw with , but finally reached his long-awaited milestone during the clash with on Saturday.

Mbappe found the net in stoppage time to round off a 3-1 win for Tuchel's side at Stade de la Mosson, becoming the fifth player to score 100 goals in PSG history in the process.

The 21-year-old is now level with Dominique Rocheteau in the club's all-time scoring list, with only Pauleta (109), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156) and Edinson Cavani (200) sitting above him, but he has reached the landmark in far fewer games than all four men - 137.

Mbappe had faced criticism in some quarters after a three-game scoreless streak, but Tuchel has been pleased with his overall performances and would like to see him kick on when PSG play host to in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"His life is not too difficult, is it? He had a good game in Manchester. In other matches, he had scored and I was less satisfied with him," the German head coach said of his star centre-forward after the win at Montpellier.

"If he continues to work I am very calm. Today I can only say 'congratulations'. All forwards need goals and I hope we will continue on Tuesday."

Tuchel also reserved praise for Rafinha, who has made a bright start to his PSG career following a permanent move to Parc des Princes from in the summer transfer window.

"I like the guy. I have known Rafinha for many years," he said. "I watched him and his brother (Thiago Alcantara) at Barcelona. He's an extraordinary guy, with a lot of intelligence, super humble, pleasant, always attentive. It shows its quality.

"He had a good match in Manchester. He's having an amazing new game and I'm very happy for him."

The PSG boss added on his side's improved form in recent weeks and the importance of maintaining those high standards against Istanbul: "We had two very high-level matches, we played with everyone, with good energy, a lot of quality. The energy on the bench was very positive too.

"If we are able to stay in the game, to suffer together, to sacrifice ourselves, to remain disciplined and strong physically, we are a very strong team.

"It was necessary to confirm today. Starting tomorrow, we will analyse this match. In sport, you have to keep going and that's the challenge."