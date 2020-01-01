Trippier charged for alleged breach of betting rules

The Football Association (FA) has charged Kieran Trippier with misconduct for allegedly breaching betting rules.

The full-back is said to have broken E8(1)(a)(ii) and (b) in July last year, around the time he moved to from .

Trippier is said to have broken the rule which forbids players from betting or instructing others to bet on matters concerning "football anywhere in the world, including... the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters".

The other rule he has allegedly breached pertains to passing on information obtained through his "position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time" which has then been used for betting.

A statement from English football's governing body read: "Kieran Trippier has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of July 2019.

"He has until 18 May 2020 to provide a response."

Trippier released a statement in the wake of the FA's announcement insisting he has not placed any bets or profited from others doing so during his professional career.

“I have fully complied with the FA’s investigation over the past several months on a voluntary basis and will continue to do so," the 29-year-old said.

“I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting.”

