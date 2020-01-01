Traore: I’m not like Sterling, he’s like me!

The Wolves winger, who is a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy system, considers himself to be something of a one-off

Adama Traore admits to seeing similarities between his game and that of Raheem Sterling, but the winger claims the star is more like him than the other way around.

A jet-heeled forward on the books at Molineux has seen his stock rise considerably in 2019-20.

Having previously faced accusations of lacking end product, Traore is enjoying the most productive campaign of his career .

More teams

The 24-year-old has contributed six goals and 10 assists to the Wolves cause across all competitions, becoming a talismanic presence for Nuno’s eye-catching side.

Those numbers are not yet comparable to international Sterling, but Traore believes the City star is cut from the same cloth as he is.

Asked by Wolves’ official website to pick out the players he is most like, Traore said: “[Wilfried] Zaha and Sterling maybe, but I am not like them, more like they are like me.”

That is a bold claim from a man who initially struggled to prove his worth on a Premier League stage.

Traore is, however, a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia system and has been tipped to reach the top for some time.

The lessons of his youth are now delivering rich reward, with the former U21 international having benefited from working with some iconic figures in the past.

Asked to pick out the highlight of his career to date, Traore said: “My first game for against Granada when I came on for Neymar. That was my first game as a professional player.”

The Wolves star intends to continue learning from those around him.

He looks up to those who have reached the pinnacle in their chosen profession, with inspiration taken from high achievers.

Article continues below

Quizzed on his favourite pastimes, Traore said: “Travelling, experiencing new cultures and new foods and meeting new people.

“I also like to look at the mentality of people who have success, whether it’s basketball or tennis, or even businesspeople. I like to see how they live their lives.”

That mentality is serving Traore well at present, with Wolves waiting on the resumption of competitive football as they chase down a top-four finish in the Premier League and continental glory in the .