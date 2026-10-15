Transfer record? Fabian Hürzeler reportedly a top candidate at Manchester United

According to The Sun, Brighton & Hove Albion's Fabian Hürzeler is the leading candidate to succeed Michael Carrick, whose position is reportedly under serious threat.

Carrick led the Red Devils back into the Champions League after taking over from Ruben Amorim last season, but United have now made their worst start to a season in more than 40 years under him.

"When things don't quite go to plan, I can sometimes understand that reaction," Carrick said after last weekend's disappointing 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Tottenham. "Of course it hurts, it hurts a lot. It's not a pleasant experience, but sometimes you just have to get through it."

After six matches, the Red Devils sit 12th in the Premier League with just six points. A 2-0 Champions League defeat away to Atletico Madrid followed in midweek, after which Lisandro Martinez launched a fierce attack on the club's leadership.

Why are Manchester United's players attacking their own club's leadership?

"It was really bad," Martínez told Prime Video after a fifth match without a win. "I have to hold myself back, but sometimes that reflects exactly where our club is right now." He wants more investment. "One hundred per cent. I expect more from our sporting director. I have to be honest: as players, we have to do more, but it's also important to build a strong squad to be ready for nights like this," the defender fumed.

Sporting director Jason Wilcox invested more than €170 million in the team last summer, but focused mainly on midfield rather than the problem areas in attack and on the left side of defence. "We had a fantastic season last year. Now we expect more from the club's leadership, more players to remain competitive. Because many other teams are also bringing in a lot of players," Martínez said.

Sacking Carrick would not solve the club's fundamental problems, the Argentinian added. "You can't always just change the manager, change the manager, change the manager," Martínez said, asking: "What about other areas? I can't say any more."

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How much would Manchester United have to pay for Hürzeler?

Despite Martínez's appeal, Hürzeler's name is apparently under discussion in Manchester, although the club's leadership still have faith in Carrick, according to The Sun. Hürzeler went through a difficult spell with Brighton last season, when his own fans even mocked him.

The Seagulls ultimately qualified for the Conference League, and Brighton have made a strong start to the new season, winning four of their six matches. Hürzeler's side also knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup in mid-September.

If the Red Devils sack Carrick and approach Brighton about Hürzeler, Manchester United would probably have to pay a large fee for the 33-year-old, assuming he would consider a move in the middle of the season. The American-born coach's contract runs until 2029.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom said last month that the club were "prepared for every eventuality" should an enquiry about Hürzeler come in. "There are many things in the world you can worry about, but losing a head coach or players isn't one of them. Of course, you really don't want that, but head coaches come and go."

Last summer, Manchester City paid €20 million to Chelsea so that Enzo Maresca, whom Chelsea had sacked in January but who remained under contract, could succeed Pep Guardiola. Brighton have let a manager leave mid-season before: in September 2022, the Seagulls allowed Graham Potter to join Chelsea for €17 million. Chelsea sacked him six months later after he averaged 1.42 points per game in 31 matches. Bayern Munich hold the record fee for a manager, having paid RB Leipzig €25 million for Julian Nagelsmann's services.

Antonio Conte has also recently emerged as a potential managerial candidate at Manchester United. According to the Sun, the Italian would be "very pleased" to return to the Premier League. Conte managed Chelsea from 2016 to 2018, winning the league title with the Blues in 2017 and the FA Cup in 2018. Unlike Hürzeler, Conte is currently without a club and would therefore be available without a fee.

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