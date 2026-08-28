How to get Toulouse vs Le Havre tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Toulouse take on Le Havre on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

In their most recent league meeting in February 2026, Le Havre secured a hard-fought 2–1 victory at home against Toulouse. Historically, the head-to-head record between the two teams has been evenly balanced, featuring competitive draws and close results.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Toulouse vs Le Havre, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Toulouse vs Le Havre Ligue 1 kick-off?

Toulouse vs Le Havre takes place at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse. Check the match details below for confirmed kick-off time.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 11:00 Stadium de Toulouse

How to buy Toulouse vs Le Havre Ligue 1 tickets?

You can buy tickets for the Toulouse vs Le Havre Ligue 1 match through the following primary options:

Official Toulouse FC Ticket Office (Primary Option): Purchase directly from Toulouse FC's official website (billetterie.toulousefc.com) or at the Stadium de Toulouse ticket office on matchday (subject to availability). Buying directly from the home club guarantees authentic pricing without reseller markups.

Secondary Marketplaces: Third-party ticketing platforms such as Ticombo list resale tickets for Ligue 1 matches, though prices can fluctuate based on demand.

How much do Toulouse vs Le Havre Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Toulouse FC vs Le Havre AC match at Stadium de Toulouse generally depend on where you purchase them and your preferred seating location:

Official Box Office (Primary Market): Standard tickets directly through the Toulouse FC ticket office typically range from €15 to €55 for regular Ligue 1 home fixtures, depending on whether you sit behind the goals (Virages) or along the sides (Tribunes).

Secondary Resale Marketplaces: On third-party platforms such as Ticombo, standard resale tickets currently start at around €20 to €35 for basic seating, while average seats in central views range from €50 to €85 . Premium or VIP hospitality options can cost €100 to €150+ .

Toulouse vs Le Havre Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Toulouse vs Le Havre Form

Toulouse have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-2 defeat at Lyon in Ligue 1 on August 22. They also lost 1-2 to Hamburger SV in pre-season, though wins over Al-Ain and Real Sociedad showed they can produce results. Toulouse scored five goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Le Havre's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 league loss to Monaco on August 23. They beat Le Mans in a pre-season friendly on August 15 but lost 3-2 to Real Oviedo a week earlier. Across the five matches, Le Havre scored five goals and conceded six, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet in that run.

Toulouse vs Le Havre: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Ligue 1 on February 15, 2026, when Le Havre won 2-1 at home. Before that, the sides played out a 0-0 draw at the Stadium de Toulouse in November 2025. Across the last five Ligue 1 fixtures between them, Toulouse hold two wins to Le Havre's two, with one match finishing level. The most lopsided result in the dataset was a 4-1 Toulouse victory at Le Havre in February 2025.