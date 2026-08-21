Tottenham seal historic deal with Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur have struck a deal with Manchester City to sign Brazilian winger Savinho this summer, with the total package worth up to 85 million pounds sterling.

Spurs will pay 75 million pounds sterling up front, with a further 10 million pounds sterling in incentives and performance-related bonuses, according to the "The Athletic" website.

The London club are pursuing two deals with City, chasing both Savinho and Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush after making progress in negotiations for the pair.

Talks over Marmoush rumble on as a separate deal from Savinho's move. The winger was left out of City's squad for the 0-3 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

Tottenham first showed their hand for Savinho last summer, opening negotiations over a deal worth around 50 million euros, the equivalent of 43.3 million pounds sterling or 58.2 million dollars. City were not willing to sell at the time. They then tied Savinho down with a new contract last October, keeping him at the club until 2031.

Renewed interest arrived this window as Spurs look to strengthen their attack. The club have been ravaged by injuries, with Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert all sidelined.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

A product of Atletico Mineiro's academy, Savinho moved to French club Troyes, owned by City Football Group (CFG), in 2022. He spent loan spells at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands and Girona in Spain, another CFG club, before joining Manchester City permanently in 2024 for 40 million euros.

Now 22, Savinho has made 53 appearances for City, scoring twice and providing 12 assists. He started just seven Premier League matches last season under Pep Guardiola.

His switch to north London caps a summer of heavy spending for Tottenham, who have already laid out 229.5 million pounds sterling on Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke. Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all arrived on free transfers.

Savinho's total fee falls short of the Tonali deal, which could reach 100 million pounds sterling for Newcastle United. Even so, the move sets a record for the biggest sale in Manchester City's history.

That mark beats the club's previous best, Argentine forward Julian Alvarez's move to Atletico Madrid in 2024, a deal worth a total of 82 million pounds sterling.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums