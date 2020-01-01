Tottenham move is a dream come true, I've always looked up to Mourinho - Bergwijn

The Dutchman is looking forward to undertaking a new challenge in the Premier League, which he sees as the next "right step" in his career

Steven Bergwijn has described his imminent move to as a "dream come true" and expressed his admiration towards Jose Mourinho.

Spurs have already reached an agreement to sign Bergwijn from , with a reported £25.6 million ($33m) deal likely to be completed before Friday's transfer deadline.

The 22-year-old was granted permission to sit out PSV's training sessions at the start of the week so that he could head to north London and complete a medical.

He was also faced with accusations of refusing to play in an Eredivisie clash against Twente on Sunday, but head coach Ernest Faber later confirmed that his absence had been authorised.

Bergwijn has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence over the last couple of years, emerging as one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

The mercurial winger has scored five goals and laid on 10 assists in 16 Eredivisie outings for PSV this season, and former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart believes he will be a valuable addition to Mourinho's ranks.

Bergwijn sees the Premier League as the "highest achievable" competition for any player, and cannot wait to fulfil a lifelong ambition in .

"The Premier League, that is the highest achievable [league] for every football player," he told Telegraaf when asked to comment on joining Spurs.

"Yes, this is certainly a dream come true. It also feels like the right time to take this step."

Bergwijn added on the prospect of working under Mourinho and experiencing the atmosphere of Premier League football: "I have always looked up to a top coach like Mourinho. And now I'm going to play for him.

"It's great to be here. Just look at the facilities around us. When I play FIFA on the PlayStation, I almost always choose a team from the Premier League.

"I look forward to playing in that great atmosphere."

Tottenham are due back in Premier League action on Sunday, with a home fixture against reigning champions on the cards.

Bergwijn could be in line to make his debut if his proposed transfer goes through without a hitch, as Mourinho closes in on his second major signing of the winter transfer window.

Spurs added Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes to their ranks on January 15, after he agreed on an 18-month loan move from .