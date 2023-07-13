Tottenham make desperate attempt to keep Harry Kane by offering post-retirement role as Bayern and PSG target striker

Tottenham have offered Harry Kane a post-retirement role as they aim to keep him amid interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Kane linked with Bayern and PSG

Spurs make huge offer to keep him

Remains to be seen if he will stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane has been offered a post-retirement role at Spurs as well as a wage worth £400,000-per-week, reports The Daily Mail. The Spurs striker's current deal expires at the end of the 2023-24 season and his future remains up in the air amid interest from Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has been targeted by Bayern, who have made two bids for him, and PSG, who have opened talks with Spurs over a deal. Chairman Daniel Levy has placed a £120 million ($157m) asking price on Kane but that figure has yet to be met.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Spurs are hopeful that Kane will be willing to stay at the club and are attempting to give him a launch-pad for a potential coaching career down the line. Were he to choose to go into coaching, there would be an opening at Tottenham post-retirement.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Kane will be involved in Spurs' pre-season; they play West Ham in Australia next week.