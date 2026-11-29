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Tottenham Hotspur beat Sunderland on Sunday. Thomas Meunier's early red card gave Spurs an extra man, and two goals from James Maddison secured a 2-0 win. After a poor start to the season, Spurs are now eighth. Sunderland sit 18th.

Sunderland were without Brian Brobbey, who is still recovering from a small tear in his thigh. Robin Roefs was available, as were Tottenham's central defensive pair Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Sunderland's afternoon got off to a terrible start. In the 10th minute, Meunier planted his studs on Omar Marmoush's ankle. Referee Peter Bankes initially showed the Belgian a yellow card, then changed it to a straight red after a trip to the VAR monitor.

Tottenham took control with the extra man but could not find an immediate breakthrough. Shots from Marmoush and Van Hecke failed to trouble Roefs.

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Another slick move from the visitors finally brought the opener. Marmoush played the ball to the advancing Andrew Robertson, whose low cross Maddison turned in at the near post: 0-1.

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Despite being a man down, Sunderland enjoyed a strong spell just before half-time and could have equalised through Trai Hume or Jules Ahoka. Hume shot over, while Antonín Kinský denied Ahoka.

Sunderland tried to make a contest of it after the break, but Tottenham gradually took control and gave little away. Roefs then made a fine save to prevent Sandro Tonali from doubling the lead.

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Maddison settled it with around 20 minutes remaining. The Englishman whipped in a sharp corner and watched the ball curl straight in off the inside of the post.

Tottenham have won five of their last six Premier League matches and sit eighth. Sunderland remain 18th, with Manchester United one point behind them and Crystal Palace two.