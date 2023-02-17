Tottenham fan admits to assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after north London derby

A 35-year-old man from Hackney has pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court

Tottenham supporter Joseph Watts has admitted to assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the north London derby on January 15.

The 35-year-old from Hackney was caught on camera kicking England international Ramsdale in the back as he went to collect his water bottle in the wake of a 2-0 victory for Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Watts was formally charged on January 17 and attended a hearing at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on February 17.

A police statement at the time of his charging read: "A man has been charged with assaulting an Arsenal player after a match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, 15 January. Joseph Watts, 35 (23.06.87) of Hackney was charged on Tuesday, 17 January with assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area, both contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991."

Watts has now pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Spurs said in the aftermath of the incident that they would “take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium”.

Watts has also admitted to throwing four coins on to the pitch during the Premier League match.