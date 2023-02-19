Tottenham condemn 'utterly reprehensible' racist abuse of Heung-min Son during win over West Ham

Tottenham have pledged their support for Son Heung-min after he was the target of racist abuse online after scoring against West Ham on Sunday.

Son came off the bench and found the net within minutes, securing a 2-0 win for his side in the London derby.

The match took place in the second week of the Premier League's 'No Room for Racism' campaign, but Spurs confirmed after the game that Son was subjected to abuse on social media.

"We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today’s match, which has been reported by the Club. We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action," read a club statement. "We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action."

It is the second time in a week that a Premier League club has spoken out about racist abuse aimed at one of their players.

Brentford expressed their "disgust" at the abuse Ivan Toney was subjected to online after he scored his team's equalising goal in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal last week.

The attacker received direct messages on Instagram and the club responded by urging football fans to "respect and embrace our differences and celebrate the diversity that exists throughout the Premier League".