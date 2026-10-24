Tottenham Hotspur pulled off a shock on Saturday evening, beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Roberto De Zerbi's side benefited from an own goal by goalkeeper Mike Penders, before Chelsea star Cole Palmer was sent off shortly afterwards. Mathys Tel settled the London derby late on with a superb individual move. It was only Tottenham's second-ever league win at Stamford Bridge and their first since 1990.

With Jorrel Hato in the starting XI, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso handed Penders his first start in place of the injured Emiliano Martínez. Geovany Quenda started up front in place of the injured João Pedro. For Tottenham, Dutchmen Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven formed the heart of the defence, while De Zerbi opted for Tel, former Ajax player Mohammed Kudus and Omar Marmoush up front.

Tottenham started strongly and had the better of the opening exchanges. Chelsea posed the first serious threat after fourteen minutes, when Palmer forced goalkeeper Antonín Kinsky into a fine save with a placed shot. At the other end, Kudus went close to the opener, but his curling effort went narrowly wide.

After 29 minutes, the visitors' pressure brought an excellent chance. Andy Robertson combined neatly with Tel and cut the ball back to Marmoush, whose effort from around nine metres Penders saved. Moments later, the Belgian goalkeeper also denied Tel, although the attempt was ruled out for offside.

Chelsea rallied towards half-time and had a big chance through Jordan Henderson. Kinsky saved the midfielder's shot, then stopped Pedro Neto's effort on the rebound with his feet. Shortly afterwards, the Tottenham goalkeeper denied Morgan Rogers, but a goal would not have counted because of offside.

After the break, James Maddison had to leave the pitch injured. Former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher replaced the playmaker. Chelsea then had a good chance through Pedro Neto, who struck a powerful shot after Tottenham carelessly lost possession, but again found Kinsky in his way. Alonso made a change after 64 minutes, replacing Hato with Marco Palestra.

Palmer collided heavily with Mateus Fernandes, who was on the ground, after seventy minutes. A scuffle followed, with Van de Ven among those involved. Palmer, Fernandes and the Dutchman were booked. Seven minutes later, Penders unluckily punched a corner from the left into his own goal to put Tottenham 0-1 up.

Three minutes later, Palmer received his second yellow card for a foul on Gallagher. Tottenham took advantage of their numerical superiority and settled the match in the 87th minute through Tel, who intercepted the ball in his own half, set off on an impressive run and scored from eighteen metres: 0-2.



