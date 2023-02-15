Tottenham braced for MEGA $3.75bn takeover bid from Iranian-American billionaire amid Daniel Levy criticism

Tottenham Hotspur could be the latest Premier League club to receive a takeover bid, with billionaire Jahm Najafi said to be preparing an offer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Najafi is "weeks away" from presenting Tottenham owner Joe Lewis and chairman Daniel Levy with a takeover bid worth $3.75 billion, according to the Financial Times. The Iranian-American billionaire is working with a consortium of investors and is expected to present a formal offer for the Premier League side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal will be structured so that Najafi and his consortium will put up 70 per cent of the $3.75 bn. The remaining 30 per cent will be contributed by "backers from the Gulf, mainly from Abu Dhabi".

Fans have protested against Levy this season due to the club's underwhelming results in the Premier League and a failure to win a major trophy since lifting the League Cup back in 2008.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Najafi could therefore become the next billionaire owner in the Premier League. Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital group completed a £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea in May, Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan has been involved in Bournemouth's takeover, while five bidders are thought to be ready to match Manchester United's £5bn asking price.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs play host to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.