'Totally wrong!' - Lingard told to stop disrespecting Man Utd as Parker gives brutal 'not good enough' verdict

WHAT HAPPENED? Lingard made his return to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving United in the summer when Nottingham Forest lost 3-0 to Erik ten Hag's side on December 27. Prior to the match, he criticised the Red Devils for making "false promises" in a dismal final season where he barely featured. Parker, who played for the Red Devils from 1991 to 1996, has launched an attack on Lingard and claimed that he is the only one to blame for how his Old Trafford career ended.

WHAT HE SAID: In an interview with Bonuscode Bets, the former United defender pulled no punches as he said: “Jesse Lingard wasn't disrespected at all in Man United and for him to say that is totally wrong. He is a local boy and now he is disrespecting the club instead of looking himself in the mirror. Jesse wasn't good enough to play for Man United and he needs to acknowledge that instead of coming with accusations about the club.”

He added: “And honestly, to talk about politics as the reasons why he was a failure is rubbish. You should never use that sentence when talking about football and if he really wants to talk politics he should go and talk to Gary Neville. One day he will hopefully be mature enough to see that he disrespected the club by putting this in the newspaper and then should apologise to the club and the fans.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard left United for free in the summer having been with the club from the age of seven as both an academy and first-team star. His stock was high after a mid-season loan switch to West Ham in 2020/21, but United refused to sell him that summer, with him instead signing for Forest for free this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? The 30-year-old is yet to score or assist for Forest in the Premier League since joining the club and has been unable to replicate the form he showed at West Ham and earlier in his United career. With Steve Cooper's side now firmly locked in a relegation battle, his performances in the coming months could be make or break for his career.