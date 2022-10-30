Torino vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Torino on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan are playing catchup with Serie A leaders Napoli when they take on Torino in Turin on Sunday. The Rossoneri are on a four-game winning run in the league coming into the tie, while their midtable hosts last picked a 2-1 win against Udinese.

Stefano Pioli's men registered a 4-0 victory against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday and they will be aiming to distance themselves from three teams who are just two points off them in the Serie A table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Torino vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Torino vs AC Milan Date: October 30, 2022 Kick-off: 3:45pm ET / 7:45pm BST / 1:15am IST (Oct 31) Venue: Olympic Grande Torino Stadium, Turin

How to watch Torino vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Viewers in the U.S. can also view the game live on ESPN+ and ESPN app.

In the UK, the clash between Torino vs AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out here.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN+ Paramount+, ESPN app UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports18 - 1 SD Voot Select

Torino team news and squad

Former Milan striker Pietro Pellegri scored the winner in Udine and should lead the line on Sunday, especially with Antonio Sanabria doubtful with a leg injury.

Wing-back Ola Aina may have to battle for his place with Wilfried Singo and Mergim Vojvoda, while Nemanja Radonjic and Nikola Vlasic support the lone forward.

Torino Possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schuurs, Rodriguez; Lazaro, Lukic, Linetty, Vojvoda; Radonjic, Vlasic; Pellegri

Position Players Goalkeepers Milinkovic-Savic, Berisha, Gemello, Fiorenza Defenders Schuurs, Zima, Boungiorno, Rodriguez, Djidji, Singo, Lazaro, Vojvoda, Aina, Bayeye Midfielders Ricci, Lukic, Ilkhan, Linetty, Adopo, Garbett, Vlasic, Miranchuk, Karamoh, Radonjic, Seck, Edera Forwards Sanabria, Pellegri

AC Milan team news and squad

Returning from a Champions League ban in the Dinamo Zagreb win, Fikayo Tomori could replace Simon Kjaer in the back four.

Charles De Ketelaere recently recovered from injury but Brahim Diaz is a doubt for the tie, with Divock Origi possibly allowing Olivier Giroud a rest while Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao join the attack.

Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are absentees.

AC Milan Possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Tonali, Pobega; Rebic, De Ketelaere, Leao; Origi