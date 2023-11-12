'I probably tore my Achilles' - USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe confirms awful injury diagnosis after star left OL Reign's NWSL final loss to Gotham FC in third minute

In her final career game, the 38-year-old left three minutes in, and speaking to CBS postgame the OL Reign essentially confirmed her awful injury.

Rapinoe injured in NWSL final

Says 'probably' tore her Achilles

OL Reign fall to Gotham FC 2-1 in match

WHAT HAPPENED? The 38-year-old winger fell to the ground in the third minute in a non-contact situation, immediately calling over medical staff with an ensuing substitution being made.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is a tough one, not how I envisioned this last one going. Pretty sure i tore my Achilles..." Rapinoe said.

" I'm so proud of the group, Obviously they left everything out there, so deserving to Gotham - they've had such a great year - just, thank you to everyone who's been on the journey for all this time, it's been amazing. Besides this - I couldn't have written it any different, just super proud of my whole career and really thankful for all that it's given me and for how long I've been able to play, so, even though it was a tough night it was amazing and I'm so thankful to be here and - again - I'm so proud of our group and congrats to Gotham"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rapinoe's Reign fell in the NWSL final to Gotham FC 2-1, and it was fairly evident that their superstar winger was missed along the way.

The cruel factor to the entire situation is that Rapinoe's incredible and historic career was supposed to end with a bang, whether it was a standing ovation after being subbed off, with a trophy on the podium or with the fact that she knew she gave her all in a championship game to cap things off. Instead, a third-minute injury ended her career in an instant.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAPINOE? The USWNT legend is now set to recover from her 'probable' Achilles injury while also enjoying retirement.