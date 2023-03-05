'This is sh*t!' - Toni Kroos slams Real Madrid's 'uncomfortable' 2022-23 home kit & insists 'a polo shirt is not a football jersey'

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has described the club's 2022-23 home kit as "sh*t", while insisting that "a polo shirt is not a football jersey".

Real Madrid shirt has collar and buttons

Kroos finds the jersey uncomfortable

Insists polo shirts are not right for football

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid midfielder has some complaints about his team's jersey for the 2022-23 season, arguing that it is uncomfortable and more like a polo shirt than a proper football one. The kit was produced in honour of the club's 120 year anniversary, and the classic design includes a buttoned collar that has been as popular as ever among supporters, but Kroos does not think it is the right look for a football team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This season we also have a neck. A polo shirt is not a football jersey," Kroos said on his podcast Einfacht mal Luppen. "This is aimed at all manufacturers: this is sh*t! T-shirts with collars are not good, they are uncomfortable and not at all pleasant. Then you have two buttons up there. You just need to add a few more buttons and we start playing with a shirt. It’s not nice."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Germany international may be able to point to the presence of the collar to explain his team's struggles this season. They are trailing Barcelona in La Liga and their home form has been a bit of an issue, as they have drawn four games at Santiago Bernabeu so far.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Kroos and his team-mates are in action again on Sunday when they meet Real Betis. Luckily for Kroos, they will likely be wearing their away shirt, which does not come with a collar or buttons.