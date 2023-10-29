WATCH: Toni Kroos is a hard man to please! Real Madrid star barely reacts as Jude Bellingham scores all-time great Clasico goal against Barcelona

The reaction from Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos following Jude Bellingham's incredible goal against Barcelona has gone viral.

Bellingham scores world-class goal

Kroos unfazed by goal

Madrid go atop table

WHAT HAPPENED? As the Englishman brought Los Blancos level in the second half after Ilkay Gundogan gave the hosts the lead, the German sat in his seat unfazed while most of the Madrid bench ran out in celebration.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham arrived in the Spanish capital during the summer transfer window, for £88 million, and he has had a remarkable start to his career. Bellingham has played in 13 games in all competitions thus far, tallying 13 goals and three assists.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid will next be in action when they take on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, November 5.