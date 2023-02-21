Toni Kroos available for Liverpool clash! Real Madrid midfielder joins squad for Champions League showdown following illness

Thomas Hindle
|
Toni Kroos Real Madrid 2022-23Getty
Real MadridT. KroosLiverpoolUEFA Champions LeagueLiverpool vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is available for Real Madrid's Champions League contest with Liverpool despite not making the original squad.

  • Kroos returns to squad after a week out
  • Possibility that he starts
  • Madrid now only without Tchouameni & Mendy

WHAT HAPPENED? The German midfielder was expected to miss the game due to gastroenteritis, which had kept him out of Madrid's match with Osasuna last Saturday. However, he has recovered in time to be considered for selection tonight, according to a club statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid are now near full strength for the clash. Only left-back Ferland Mendy and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni are out for the massive knockout contest at Anfield. Star striker Karim Benzema should also be fresh after being handed a rest over the weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID? Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti promised an intense contest at Anfield on Tuesday night: "I see the team in good shape, with enthusiasm and the desire to do well, like last year, knowing that it is a difficult tie and that there is a second leg. We are looking forward to starting this competition again," Ancelotti said in a pre-match press conference.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

ancelottiGetty ImagesJurgen Klopp 2022-23GettyToni Kroos Real Madrid 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KROOS? The midfielder may not start for Los Blancos, but he is sure to be an option for Ancelotti in some capacity.

