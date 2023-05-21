Todd Boehly to spend again! Chelsea table €80m transfer bid for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea have reportedly tabled an €80 million (£70m/$87m) bid for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Blues have spent heavily in last two windows

Now in the market for another No.9

Serbian frontman in their sights

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have invested heavily across the last two transfer windows, spending around £600m ($747m), but the Todd Boehly ownership group are prepared to make more money available this summer. Bringing in a proven goalscorer appears to be a top priority at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have struggled for firepower in 2022-23 – with only three sides scoring fewer than their 36 efforts through 35 games – and Vlahovic is a player that has registered on their radar before. ESPN reports that the Serbia international is interesting the Blues again, with a formal approach being made.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Vlahovic joined Juve from Fiorentina in January 2022 and has hit 23 goals for the Bianconeri through 62 appearances. He still has three years left to run on his contract in Turin, so will not come cheap if there is a deal to be done over the coming months.

WHAT NEXT? Mauricio Pochettino, who is poised to be appointed as Chelsea’s next permanent boss, is said to have informed Boehly and Co that he wants another No.9 to be acquired – with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seemingly heading for the exits while Romelu Lukaku is eager to remain at Inter beyond the end of his intial loan spell.