How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Denver Nuggets (1-1) hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) in a Northwest Division showdown at Target Center, with tip-off set for 9:30 pm ET on Monday, October 27, 2025.

After falling short in their opener against Steph Curry and the Warriors, Denver quickly found its rhythm, cruising past the Suns with a dominant 22-point win to even their record. The defending champs have retooled their roster this season — keeping their core intact while sprinkling in a few fresh faces — as they look to mount another serious charge toward the Finals.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have wasted no time diving into the grind of the new campaign. Minnesota wrapped up a tight 4-point win over Indiana on Sunday, powered by Julius Randle, who exploded for 31 points. Now, with little rest and a back-to-back challenge on their plate, they’ll look to defend home court against a Denver team hungry to build momentum early in the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Timberwolves will face off against the Nuggets in an exciting NBA game on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Monday, October 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Timberwolves and the Nuggets live on Peacock.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sweating on the status of Anthony Edwards, who logged just three minutes in Sunday’s win due to a hamstring issue and is questionable for Monday night. In his absence, Donte DiVincenzo answered the call with 17 points, while Naz Reid chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Minnesota’s start to the year has been a mixed bag — they edged Portland by four in their opener but stumbled in Los Angeles, falling to the Lakers despite a 31-point effort from Edwards. The 24-year-old guard, already a three-time All-Star and former No. 1 pick, has carried the scoring load early, erupting for 41 points against the Blazers before that strong showing against L.A.

Julius Randle also impressed against his old team, putting up 26 points and nine boards. The power forward has worked on stretching his range, creating more space for Rudy Gobert to patrol the paint and clean up on second-chance opportunities.

DiVincenzo shares backcourt playmaking duties with Edwards, while Jaden McDaniels continues to thrive as a two-way threat on the wing — a lockdown defender who can run the floor with ease. Off the bench, Naz Reid and Jaylen Clark have been sparks of instant offense early in the campaign.

Denver Nuggets team news

All five starters hit double figures for the Denver Nuggets in their latest win, with Jamal Murray leading the charge. The star guard dropped 23 points, pulled down six boards, and dished out five assists to pace the offense in style.

Murray, the steady floor general who’s been at the heart of Denver’s success since their title run two years ago, continues to deliver when it matters most. Despite never earning an All-Star nod, he’s opened this season looking every bit the part, scoring 25 in the opener and following it up with another efficient 23-point outing against Phoenix.

Aaron Gordon lit up the stat sheet in the season opener, connecting on an unreal 10 of 11 shots from beyond the arc en route to a jaw-dropping 50-point performance. He followed it up with a high-flying 360 alley-oop and another 17 points in Game 2, proving he’s more than just a highlight reel dunker.

As always, Nikola Jokić continues to operate on his own level. The two-time MVP is already stacking triple-doubles like it’s second nature, posting 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 15 assists in the blowout win over the Suns. His all-around brilliance remains the cornerstone of Denver’s attack.

Christian Braun provides energy and athleticism as the starting two-guard, while Cameron Johnson, brought in to replace Michael Porter Jr., adds a shooting touch — though he’s started slow at 2-for-9 from deep. Off the bench, veteran newcomers Jonas Valančiūnas and Bruce Brown have quickly made their presence felt, anchoring Denver’s second unit with physicality and versatility.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 10/05/25 NBA Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves 116–126 07/13/25 LVSL Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves 83–94 04/02/25 NBA Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves 139–140 (OT) 03/13/25 NBA Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves 95–115 01/26/25 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets 133–104

