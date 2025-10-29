How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The beauty and the brutality of the NBA share the same truth, there's always another game coming. Sometimes that next tip-off feels like a lifeline. Other times, it’s the storm rolling right in behind you.

After finally dropping one to Denver for the first time since late 2023, Minnesota has to quickly regroup against a banged-up Los Angeles Lakers squad, which will be without both LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the latter having lit up the Timberwolves for 49 points just last Friday.

The Lakers limp into this matchup after Monday’s 122-108 loss to Portland, a game defined by sloppy play and ice-cold shooting. Los Angeles coughed the ball up 25 times and bricked their way through a 7-for-27 showing from deep. With that combination, the double-digit defeat felt almost inevitable.

Minnesota, meanwhile, isn't exactly walking in with momentum. The Timberwolves were handed a 127-114 loss on their home floor by Denver, squandering an eight-point cushion at the half. The third quarter was a disaster — Minnesota allowed 45 points in that frame alone. Denver controlled the glass 46-33, and the Wolves struggled from long range, hitting only 10 of their 32 three-point attempts.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The T-Wolves will face off against the Lakers in an exciting NBA game on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Date Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, MN



Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Timberwolves and the Lakers live on ESPN (national) and Fubo.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Jaden McDaniels stepped up and carried the scoring load for Minnesota on Monday, pouring in 25 points to go with three rebounds and four blocks across 35 minutes of work. Julius Randle chipped in 24 points and seven boards, while Naz Reid gave the Wolves a much-needed spark off the bench, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds of his own.

But the big storyline for Minnesota is who won’t be on the floor. Anthony Edwards is sidelined after tweaking his hamstring in Sunday’s 114-110 win over Indiana. The timeline isn't short, either — the Wolves are expected to be without their franchise cornerstone for at least a couple of weeks. In his place, Mike Conley slid into the starting lineup and delivered a steady 10 points, four assists, three boards, a block, and a steal against Denver.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

As for the Lakers, they've essentially been running on duct tape and hope. Luka Dončić (finger) missed his second straight game, Gabe Vincent sat with an ankle issue, and Jaxson Hayes was out with a patellar tendon strain. Maxi Kleber remains sidelined by an abdominal strain, and LeBron James continues to work his way back from sciatica with no immediate return date circled.

On top of that, Marcus Smart (quadriceps) was unavailable against Portland and is questionable heading into the matchup with Minnesota. Even with the attrition, the Lakers are still finding scoring from unexpected places. Austin Reaves erupted for 41 points versus the Trail Blazers — this coming just one day after he torched Sacramento for 51 on the road. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura, DeAndre Ayton, and Dalton Knecht each added 16 points to help round out the offense.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 10/25/25 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Minnesota Timberwolves 128–110 05/01/25 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Minnesota Timberwolves 96–103 04/28/25 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Lakers 116–113 04/26/25 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Lakers 116–104 04/23/25 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Minnesota Timberwolves 94–85

