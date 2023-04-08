A bad day for Malik Tillman! Rangers star bettered by USMNT team-mate Cameron Carter-Vickers as Celtic triumph in dramatic Old Firm derby

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic got the better of Malik Tillman's Rangers to go 12-points clear in the Scottish title race.

Celtic win Old Firm

Move one step closer to title

CCV stars in defense while Tillman struggles

WHAT HAPPENED? Celtic took down their arch rivals 3-2 at Celtic Park, moving 12 points clear at the top of the Scottish league. A brace from Kyogo Furuhashi led the way, as he was joined on the scoresheet by Jota to cancel out two goals from Rangers star James Tavernier in the 3-2 triumph.

HOW THEY GOT ON: Despite receiving a yellow card just eight minutes in, Carter-Vickers was as steady as ever, having emerged as arguably the top defender in Scotland this season. The American was solid defensively, despite his side giving up two goals: one from a free kick and one on a back-post header.

Tillman, meanwhile, will be left disappointed by his side's defeat, as it all but ends what already was a fairly unlikely title chase. The midfielder started and played 69 minutes, but was unable to add to his 10 goals on the season as his one shot on the day went wide of the mark.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Tillman and Carter-Vickers were recently omitted from USMNT camp due to minor injuries, but both could be back with the team this summer.

Carter-Vickers was a key member of the World Cup team, having started in the win over Iran, while Tillman narrowly missed out after committing to the USMNT earlier in 2022.

WHAT NEXT FOR CELTIC AND RANGERS? Both Celtic and Rangers have league matches over the next two weekends, but both clubs will be eagerly awaiting their Scottish Cup semi-final clash on April 30.

