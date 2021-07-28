Tigres legend Guzman surpasses Juninho to set Liga MX club appearance record for foreign players
Nahuel Guzman made history this week by surpassing former Tigres team-mate Juninho to set the club's Liga MX appearance record for foreign players.
The Argentine goalkeeper, who joined in 2014, established the record in a 2-1 win over Tijuana.
Guzman has won nine major club trophies with Tigres and a host of individual honours.
Guzman's record at Tigres
The goalkeeper has now made 329 career appearances in Liga MX - one more than former centre back Juninho.
After joining Tigres from Newell's Old Boys, Guzman has won four league titles, three Campeon de Compeones trophies, a Campeones Cup and the CONCACAF Champions League.
He's also been named to the Liga MX Best XI three times and made the save of the season in 2015-16.
Key foreign-born Tigres players
Tigres rely on several stars born outside of Mexico, with French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac a crucial force in recent years. Florian Thauvin will join his compatriot Gignac from Marseille after the Olympics.
Guzman and co will play Toluca on Sunday in their second Apertura match.