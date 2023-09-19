Explained: Why Thomas Tuchel won't be in Bayern Munich dugout against Man Utd in 2023-24 Champions League opener

Thomas Tuchel will not be present on the Bayern Munich bench when they face Manchester United in their 2023-24 Champions League opener.

Tuchel won't be present in Bayern dugout

Was sent off against Man City last season

Bayern face Man Utd on Wednesday

WHY WON'T TUCHEL BE IN THE DUGOUT? The German coach is serving a one-match suspension, and as a result he will not be present in the Bayern dugout in their Champions League group stage opener against Manchester United on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel was sent off the last time Bayern Munich played in a Champions League fixture, against Manchester City in the second leg of their 2022-23 quarter-final clash in Munich. In a match that resulted in a 1-1 draw, with the Cityzens clinching the tie 4-1 on aggregate, the Bayern manager lost his cool and got involved in an altercation with referee Clement Turpin which resulted in him being sent off. As a result, he won't be allowed on the touchline for Wednesday's clash with United at Allianz Arena.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite not having their manager in the dugout, Bayern appear to be the favourites going into the clash as they are yet to be beaten this season. Erik ten Hag's United, on the other hand, have suffered defeats in three out of their first five Premier League games.

WHAT'S NEXT: After the Champions League fixture against the Red Devils, Bayern will next take on VFL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.