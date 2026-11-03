"This will not end well": fierce Catalan attack on Mourinho

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho has come under sharp criticism from former Barcelona star José Mari Bakero over his behaviour during the serious injury suffered by Racing Santander player Álvaro Mantilla. The clash between the two sides last Sunday ended in a 3-0 win for Real Madrid.

Controversy erupted after footage showed the Portuguese protesting to the fourth official while Mantilla lay stricken with what was later confirmed as a torn cruciate ligament, an injury that rules him out for the rest of the season.

Speaking in comments carried by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Bakero took aim at the way Mourinho handled the incident and called for the footage to be reviewed.

The former Barcelona star said: "I watched what happened. When Mantilla was injured and tore his cruciate ligament, look at the images of Mourinho protesting to the fourth official and saying: he dived, he dived!".

Next matches AEK Champions League 12:45 RMA Watch

He added: "Honestly, we need to be clear. I believe all the parties involved, especially the coaches, must exercise the utmost caution".

Bakero didn't stop at Mourinho's conduct. He wants stricter measures on what players and coaches say after matches, warning that the current atmosphere could lead to serious consequences.

He said: "If there is something that must be done now to change this situation in the Spanish league, it is to form a committee specialising in the statements of players and coaches after every match, and to take the necessary measures".

His warning ended with a striking phrase: "Because this will not end well".