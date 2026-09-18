This is the very first Netherlands squad under Xavi

Xavi Hernández has named his first squad as Netherlands head coach. The 46-year-old Spaniard has already made several key calls ahead of his first international window.

Several regular internationals were already set to miss out. Matthijs de Ligt, Jerdy Schouten, Frenkie de Jong and Xavi Simons are still recovering from injuries, while Ian Maatsen and Mats Wieffer were injured recently.

On Friday morning, Netherlands watcher Maarten Wijffels of Algemeen Dagblad reported that captain Virgil van Dijk would continue his international career and that Ruben van Bommel would earn his first call-up for the Netherlands. That reporting was correct.

Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiël also gets his first Netherlands call-up alongside Van Bommel. His team-mate Luciano Valente has not been selected this time, and neither has Kees Smit (AZ).

Those selected will report on Monday 21 September 2026 for the start of the revamped combined international period.

Xavi and his squad will then prepare for four Nations League matches: Germany at home on 24 September, Serbia away on 27 September, Greece away on 1 October and Serbia at home on 4 October.

Full Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen).

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Aké (Fenerbahçe), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Kenneth Taylor (Lazio), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Gjivai Zechiël (Feyenoord).

Forwards: Crysencio Summerville (Al-Hilal), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Napoli), Ruben van Bommel (PSV).