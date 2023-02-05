Courtois injured? Real Madrid goalkeeper replaced by Lunin in starting XI for Mallorca clash following warm up

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out of his side's La Liga clash with Mallorca.

Courtois injured during warm up

Replaced by Ukraine international Andriy Lunin

Madrid five points off leaders Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? Champions League-winning goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois appeared to pick up an injury during the pre-match warm up for Real Madrid's match against Mallorca. According to multiple reports, this was due to an issue with his left leg. He was replaced by 23-year-old Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Courtois has been a pivotal figure between the sticks for Madrid this season, and with Ancelotti's team five points behind league leaders Barcelona, fans will be hoping that Courtois' injury isn't a serious one.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR COURTOIS? Currently, it's hard to tell how serious Courtois' injury is, given that he only picked it up in the pre-match warm up. Madrid fans will be waiting with baited breath for any official confirmation from the club.