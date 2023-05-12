Thiago Silva wants out of Chelsea! Veteran Brazilian worn out by tumultuous season and eyes a return to boyhood club Fluminense

Thiago Silva is looking to head out of Chelsea after a tumultuous season and eyes a return to boyhood club Fluminense.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian centre-back has been an integral figure in Chelsea's defence since his move to London in the summer of 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain. Such has been his influence that the defender was awarded a one-year extension back in February, which keeps him contracted until June 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Globo Esporte, Silva regrets his decision to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge and wants to return to Fluminense in Brazil in the summer. The Serie A outfit have been making the right moves in the market and recently signed former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo.

Silva shares a close bond with his erstwhile international teammate and is eager to play one more season at his boyhood club, where he started his career back in 2007 before hanging up his boots.

Interestingly, Silva was presented with an honourary no.3 shirt by Fluminense last year, and the number remains unassigned this season as well.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The sturdy centre-back has been a vocal critic of the decisions taken by Chelsea's owners this season and took aim at Todd Boehly and co. after the London club bowed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid in April. After investing over £600 million in new players, Chelsea are going through a problem of plenty which has led him to question the strategy of the Blues' think tank, which includes Boehly.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will be back in action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.