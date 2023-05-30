Thiago Silva hints he could stay at Chelsea beyond his 40th birthday despite enduring his 'hardest season' in 2022-23

Thiago Silva sent a big hint that he wishes to stay at Chelsea beyond his 40th birthday after collecting the club's Men's Player of the Year award.

Silva hints he is in no rush to leave Chelsea

His son, Isago, signed a two-year deal with club

Silva's contract runs out in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea slumped to an all-time-low Premier League points tally in 2022-23, and it probably would have been worse if not for veteran defender Silva. The Brazilian centre-back was awarded Chelsea's player of the season as the campaign drew to a close, and has insisted he is still enjoying life at Stamford Bridge despite a turbulent 12 months. Both of his sons are in the Chelsea academy ranks too, and the 38-year-old plans to stick around in London for a while yet to watch their development.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Chelsea's official website after receiving his award, Silva said: "The club is really important to all of us – it’s a mutual love. My wife, for instance, takes the underground to games and when she gets off the train people recognise her and start to sing my name to her! That just shows the love that they have for us, and we have for them. I know my wife goes to London a lot, far more than I do, and I know she really likes it – she says it’s a very welcoming city. Bit by bit, we are feeling more and more like Londoners. The whole family have fallen in love with Chelsea. My sons, Isago and Iago, both play for Chelsea. Isago has extended his contract here for the next two seasons, which means we are going to be here for two years. We just hope it’s more!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva did, however, acknowledge the difficulties the Blues have faced this season, adding: "Things obviously haven’t happened the way we wanted them to this season. It’s the hardest season I can remember having and it’s been really tough for me this year. I’m just thinking about looking forward towards a better future."

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA & CHELSEA? The defender has made it clear that he wishes to stay in London, and the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino may aid that decision. Silva slammed the running of the club after their Champions League exit in April but now that a manager with a clear vision appointed, he will hope to be part of a resurgent Blues squad in 2023-24.