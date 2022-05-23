Thiago Silva gives Chelsea defensive boost as he asks for a fourth season at Stamford Bridge

Thiago Silva has given Chelsea a defensive boost by revealing he would be happy to stay at Stamford Bridge for a fourth season.

Silva signed for Chelsea on a free transfer following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2020 and has since made 82 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Brazilian played a key role in the Blues' run to Champions League glory in his debut season and added FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup honours to his CV in 2021-22, but he is due to become a free agent next year.

What has Thiago Silva said about his future?

Chelsea won't be able to hand out any new contracts until a proposed sale of the club goes through, with Roman Abramovich set to hand the ownership reins over to a consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

Silva is hoping that the Blues will tie him down to fresh terms as soon as they are able because he and his family "feel at home" in west London.

"It’s strange. You come for one season and you don’t know what’s going to happen because people look at you and maybe have a few doubts because of your age," the 37-year-old said in Chelsea's official matchday programme prior to their 2-1 final day victory over Watford.

"I was happy to accept for a second season and now a third - and who knows, maybe even a fourth after that! I’m happy here, my family is happy and that helps a lot because when I go outside of the pitch, it can only go well as well. I feel good in London. I feel at home.

"Even when I first came to London, I feel at home inside the stadium, I felt the love from the fans on social media and that goes a long way. We play well when we feel at home."

Silva targets Premier League success

Chelsea's win against Watford ensured that they finished the season in third, 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

Silva's main ambition for 2022-23 is to help the Blues win a sixth Premier League crown, having previously lifted multiple league titles at PSG and a Scudetto at Milan.

"Honestly, the Premier League. It’s a dream, something that I crave," he said.

"All the national leagues I’ve played in before I’ve won, and the Premier League is no different in my eyes - it is something I really want to win.

"We won the Champions League last season and now I have the Premier League in my mind. It’s not to discard any other competition but the Premier League is the one I really want to win."

