'They wanted it more than us' - Chelsea midfielder Gallagher reflects on humbling Brighton defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea suffered a comprehensive 4-1 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. Kai Havertz scored the only goal for the Blues in a poor performance at the Amex Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s a tough one to take. At the end of the day, we were not good enough individually or as a team. It seemed like they wanted it a bit more than us," Gallagher told Chelsea's official website.

"We have to look at ourselves. We’re to blame and we are gutted, very disappointed in ourselves as a team as we know we’re so much more professional than that. Credit to Brighton, they were very good. They’re a top team, their fans were up for it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's defeat was the team's first under Graham Potter and came against the manager's former team. Brighton fans mocked Potter during the match and the boss insisted after the game he had nothing to apologise to supporters for.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea next take on Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League before hosting city rivals Arsenal on November 6.